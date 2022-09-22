Two Ukrainian army units, foreign legion lose up to 150 men near Zaporozhye, says Russia

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Two units belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as a foreign legion, lost more than 150 military personnel in the Zaporozhye region in a 24-hour period as a result of surgical strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces' high-precision weapons pounded the points of temporary deployment belonging to units of the 65th motorized infantry brigade, the 19th escort battalion and foreign legion mercenaries near the city of Zaporozhye. Ukraine’s armed forces suffered losses amounting to as many as 150 militants and 19 pieces of military equipment," he reported.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that the status of Russia’s special military operation has remained unchanged after partial mobilization has been declared.