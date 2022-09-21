Foreign observers to monitor LPR referendum, top election official says

LUGANSK, September 21. /TASS/. Foreign observers will monitor a referendum on the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) joining Russia, LPR Central Election Commission Chairperson Yelena Kravchenko told reporters on Wednesday.

"Applications are coming in. Observers, including those representing other countries and the Civic Chamber, will be present at polling stations and beyond on the days of the vote," she pointed out.

Kravchenko did not name the countries that observers would represent, saying that their "applications are under consideration." The election official added that there would be two local observers at every polling station.

The authorities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the administrations of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, earlier decided to hold referendums on joining Russia as its constituent entities. The plebiscites are scheduled to take place on September 23-27.