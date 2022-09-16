Participants of grain deal must ensure that it achieves its goals, says Putin

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Russia is fulfilling its obligations to organize the export of Ukrainian grain, the other participants in the deal must ensure that it achieves its goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters following his visit to Samarkand.

"We have committed ourselves to organize the export, we are doing it. But it is necessary that the United Nations and other participants in this process eventually achieve the goal for which the export of this grain was organized," Putin said.

"I know that [UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres] is making the necessary efforts, he is really trying to do it, but so far he has not succeeded either," the Russian President noted.

"But let's hope that these negotiations of the Secretary General will be a success," he added.