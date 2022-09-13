Kiev’s punitive operations against civilians in Kharkov Region outrageous — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin is aware that the Ukrainian army is conducting punitive operations against civilians in the Kharkov Region. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday such actions were outrageous.

"As far as civilians in the Kharkov Region are concerned, it is true that according to information being received there are many many punitive measures that go beyond all bounds. People are being humiliated and tortured. This is outrageous, of course. The special military operation will go on," Peskov said.

Asked for a comment on rumors that in the Kharkov Region the Kiev authorities have detained Russian and Ukrainian teachers who were conducting classes at local schools according to Russian standards in areas that came under Russia’s control, Peskov advised to rely on a statement by Russia’s Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov to the effect that currently there were no Russian teachers in these areas.

Kravtsov stated that "all the teachers who previously went to teach in the liberated territories are now there where the situation is controlled by the Russian military and the military of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics."

He stressed that "the allegations they (teachers from Russia - TASS) have been brought to justice in the Kharkov Region and faced prison term have nothing to do with the reality."