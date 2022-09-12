Over 125,200 observers monitored voting at elections — Russian CEC

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. More than 125,200 observers were monitoring the voting process during elections, including about 49,700 observers designated by political parties and civil unions, head of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said at a commission’s meeting on the results of the single voting day on Monday.

