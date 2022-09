MELITOPOL, September 7. /TASS/. Five explosions rocked the city of Melitopol, Zaporozhye Region, on Wednesday night, the air defense system was reportedly activated, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the public movement ‘We Are Together With Russia’, said.

"It is loud in Melitopol. Immediate reports say about the operation of air defenses," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "There were five explosions".