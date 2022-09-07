Kiev continues attempts to put Zaporozhye NPP under threat — MFA

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The authorities in Kiev are continuing attempts to put the Zaporozhye NPP under threat, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview to International Affairs journal.

"We see that further attempts are being made by Kiev to endanger the power plant and the city of Energodar, where the personnel and their families live. We will do our utmost to ensure that there be no nuclear incidents," Ryabkov said.

He pointed to the real intentions of the Ukrainian authorities and Western countries regarding the situation around the nuclear power plant.

"We see the Kiev regime and the Western countries behind try to turn the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant into a hostage of their own ambitions and to use it as a tool for solving problems that have nothing to do with nuclear safety or with the sustainability of Ukraine’s energy supply. It is the other way round. The aforesaid tasks are being sacrificed to the Kiev regime’s ambitions the West keeps fueling," Ryabkov said.

Moscow will continue to monitor the situation, he promised.

"We will continue to explain the real situation in every detail. The [IAEA Director-General Rafael] Grossi-led group was shown concrete evidence of where the shellings were carried out from and what is really happening," Ryabkov said. "Aware of the recklessness of those who are conducting these shelling, and the recklessness of those who help with designating the targets and supplying the Kiev regime with modern long-range weapons, we will do everything in our powers to prevent the worst from happening there."

Earlier, the IAEA summarized the results of its inspection of Ukraine's nuclear facilities, in particular, at the Zaporozhye NPP. In a report released on Tuesday, the agency called for the creation of a safety zone around the ZNPP to prevent possible accidents that might result from hostilities. Speaking via video link to a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Grossi stressed that he would soon present proposals to the parties concerned for maintaining the ZNPP’s security.