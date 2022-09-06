Russian diplomat stresses that it is US’ liability to issue visa to UN delegations

UNITED NATIONS, September 6. /TASS/. It is Washington’s international liability to issue visas to delegates to United Nations events, Russian Permanent Representative to that organization Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"We would like to note that our efforts in support for the United Nation’s peacekeeping activities have run into the United States’ antagonism. Literally last week, the third summit of police chiefs of UN member countries was held. A Russian delegation led by Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev was invited. But it failed to attend due to the actions of the American side. Simply no visas were issued to the delegates," he said.

"It is yet another blatant violation of the United States’ liabilities under the agreement on the United Nations central institutions. In this context, we would like to stress once again that issuing visas to members of delegation is the United States’ liability, not privilege," he emphasized.

"Non-issuance of visas to delegates from certain states runs counter to the principle of sovereign equality and hinders their efficient participation in the organization’s work," he added.