Lawmaker warns Western centers prepare to discredit Russian presidential elections in 2024

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Chairman of the State Duma’s commission for investigation of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, Vasily Piskaryov, on Monday said strong attempts to discredit the Russian electoral system and the stepping up of anti-Russian activity is evidence that Western centers are preparing for Russian presidential elections due in 2024.

"The sharp intensification of anti-Russian activities and the increased interest in the elections in Russia, large-scale attempts to discredit our electoral system indicate the beginning of the preparation of Western centers for the presidential elections in our country due in 2024," the lawmaker was quoted as saying in a statement issued by commission.

Piskaryov said "there’s a consolidation of disparate structures and the creation of new ones as methods of manipulative influence on voters and technologies for destabilizing the situation in the country are being tested" in the West.

"All these actions will certainly be met with a response in accordance with Russian legislation, including the laws that the commission is currently working on," the lawmaker said.