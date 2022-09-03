Putin, Erdogan discuss promoting joint projects in energy, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed developing bilateral economic cooperation and joint projects in energy in a telephone conversation on Saturday, the Kremlin press service said.

"In the wake of agreements reached during summit negotiations in Sochi on August 5, moves to develop further the multidimensional cooperation between Russia and Turkey were discussed," the press service said in a statement.

The two leaders "affirmed their intentions to expand economic contacts, including the promotion of joint strategic projects in energy," the Kremlin added.

The presidents also agreed on further contacts.