Foreign labor force influx in Russia up by 30% in 2022 — agency chief

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The influx of foreign labor force in Russia increased by 30% from January to September 2022 on the same period last year, chief of Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs Igor Barinov said on Friday.

"As compared with 2021, the influx of foreign labor force, first of all from Central Asian republics - Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, increased by 30% Actually, the entire migration influx is coming from these states," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Barinov, agreements on the establishment of pre-migration preparation centers will soon be signed with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Such a center, in his words, is already operational in Uzbekistan.