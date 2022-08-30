If West agreed to security guarantee talks, special op would have never occurred — Moscow

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia would not have launched its special military operation in Ukraine had Western countries constructively approached Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees, Alexey Drobinin, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Policy Planning Department, said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine on Tuesday.

"Of course, if constructive dialogue on our proposals had started, I don’t have any doubts that there wouldn’t have been any special military operation," he affirmed.

According to the diplomat, in this case, "the process of shaping a multipolar world would have been more constructive. It wouldn’t have been mired in conflict like today."

That said, he stressed that Russia "is keeping all options on security guarantees on the table." "There is no country more interested in reaching agreements on European security than Russia," the official concluded.