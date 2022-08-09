US, NATO behind Kiev’s attempts to make Russians commit terrorist attacks — official

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The United States and other NATO countries supervise Kiev’s secret services in their attempts to persuade young Russians to commit terrorist attacks. Also, they interfere in Russia’s internal affairs in other ways, the chairman of the State Duma’s commission for investigating foreign intervention in Russia’s internal affairs, Vasily Piskaryov, said on Tuesday.

"The National Anti-Terrorist Committee today said that in the context of Russia’s special operation the Ukrainian secret services have stepped up attempts to persuade young Russians to commit terrorist attacks," Piskaryov said after the NAC’s meeting.

"We know that US and NATO supervisors are behind the Ukrainian secret services. In a pragmatic and systematic fashion they use terrorist organizations for their interests," the commission’s press-service quotes Piskaryov as saying.

Every year the United States says publicly it is concerned that Russia is prosecuting "extremists and terrorists whom they try to portray as fighters for religious freedom."

"All this is a characteristic tool of their policy of interference in Russia's internal affairs," Piskaryov said.

As an example, he mentioned the undesirable NGO National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, funded from the US budget, which at face-to-face seminars discussed with Russians "the possibility of using the experience of Ukrainian Maidan militants in Russia."

Piskaryov also recalled that Russian participants in the undesirable NGO Prague Civil Society Center were being briefed on propaganda tactics employed by the terrorist group Islamic State (banned in Russia).

Earlier, the NAC information center said the Ukrainian secret services and nationalist structures stepped up their efforts to persuade Russian youth to commit terrorist attacks against the backdrop of the special military operation. NAC chief, director of the federal security service FSB Alexander Bortnikov, noted that the measures taken by counter-terrorist agencies had made it possible to increase the effectiveness of efforts at the federal and regional levels to prevent the involvement of young people in terrorist activities.