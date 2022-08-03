Kiev insisted Azov POWs be taken to Yelenovka detention center — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Kiev had insisted that prisoners of war be taken to a correctional colony in the Yelenovka settlement, which later became the target of a Ukrainian strike, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday.

"I would like to clarify how the situation unfolded. On May 20, 2022, the surrendered members of the Azov nationalist battalion (designated as a terrorist group and outlawed in Russia) were brought to a pre-trial detention center in the Yelenovka settlement. Ukraine had insisted that the prisoners be taken to that particular facility," he said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

A video testimony of Dmitry Kozatsky, which exposed crimes committed by Azov fighters, had been made public on July 28 and a HIMARS attack on the Yelenovka facility had come in the early hours of July 29, Fomin pointed out.