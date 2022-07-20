Putin contests quality of repair of Nord Stream turbine in Canada

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin brought into question the quality of the repair of the turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which Canada should return after maintenance.

He expressed this point of view, speaking at the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum sponsored by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives and the Roscongress Foundation.

"They say that they will return these compressors, at least one of them. But in what quality will they return it, what will be the technical parameters after this scheduled maintenance? Maybe they will just turn it off at some point, and Nord Stream 1 will stop," Putin noted.

The head of the state stressed that the situation with turbines for Nord Stream shows how important it is to develop engineering in Russia.