MOSCOW. July 14. /TASS/. Western states do everything to prevent Kiev from engaging in a peace process, says Yulia Zhdanova, advisor of the Russian delegation to Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

"It is time for our colleagues to decide what they really want to achieve: talks or Ukraine’s victory ‘on the battlefield.’ So far, they have been doing everything to prevent Kiev from engaging in a peace process, pumping it with Western weapons that are then being used to shell cities and exterminate civilian population. We observe the latter daily, and we cannot tolerate that," she said during the OSCE Forum on Security Cooperation, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry website.

According to the diplomat, the collective West, who initiated and escalated the conflict in Ukraine to the limit, continues its course towards confrontation with Moscow. In particular, Zhdanova pointed out the statement made by Pual Massaro, advisor to the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, who said that Ukraine should be allowed to strike Belarus and Russia.

"After that, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her regret in an interview for Der Spiegel on July 10 that the West is unable to militarily interfere in Ukraine. Former President of Poland Lech Walesa called to split our country and reduce its population to one third of its size: apparently, he was inspired by the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe briefing on ‘decolonization’ of our country. This is not the first time that provocative calls to reduce Russia’s population, including Generalplan Ost, come from Europe," she added.

Zhdanova also noted that, on July 12, Ukrainian forces carried out a massive missile strike on Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region, using US-made HIMARS systems. The attack on the territory, liberated from Ukrainian nationalists, where people have already been living peacefully for several months, was ordered by President Vladimir Zelensky personally.

"Kiev obtained reconnaissance data from the US. US WorldView-2 satellite surveyed Novaya Kakhovka area several days before the bloody provocation. The Pentagon stated it directly earlier that it intends to provide Kiev with targeting guidance on targets in the so-called occupied areas of Ukraine, in order not to waste ‘expensive ammunition.’ Turns out, targets for Ukrainian nationalists are being designated on the shores of Potomac, not Dnieper," the diplomat noted.