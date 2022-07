DONETSK, July 12. /TASS/. Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko on Tuesday said Ukrainian forces are shelling the area of the city’s mercury mine and asked residents to stay near shelters.

"Ukrainian nationalist gangs are shelling the area of the Gorlovka mercury mine. All residents of the adjacent villages are to limit movement in the streets and stay near shelters," he said on Telegram.

The mayor didn’t say which of the mines he meant. There are four ore fields outside the city.