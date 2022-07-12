Ukraine never stops trying to attack Zaporozhye NPP — regional authorities

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side has been trying to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant throughout Russia’s entire special military operation, Vladimir Rogov, a council member of the Zaporozhye region’s military-civilian administration, said on Tuesday.

"Attempts at attacking the nuclear plant never stop throughout the entire special operation. First, there was an attempt at shelling it from multiple rocket launch systems <…> in early March. Today’s attempt was made at 00:26 - two 120mm mines were dropped," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He said earlier that Ukrainian combat drones dropped mines near the Zaporozhye NPP. According to Rogov, such weapons pose no hazards to the power plant as it is capably of surviving the fall of a plane with the full fuel tank. But this strike was geared "to terrorize the employees." No one was hurt.

With a capacity of around 6,000 megawatts, the six-unit Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is the biggest one in Europe. It used to generate a fourth of Ukraine’s electricity. Since 1996, it has been an isolated unit of Ukraine’s Energoatom national nuclear company. In March 2022, control of the power plant came over to Russian forces. Currently, it is operating at 70% of its overall capacity, since there is oversupply of electricity in the Zaporozhye region. It is planned to supply electricity from this power plant to Crimea.