Russia to raise problem of spread of Ukrainian weapons at UN – diplomat

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia will continue to raise the issue of possible spread of the West-supplied weapons from Ukraine all across the globe, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"Many observers and analysts say that Ukrainian weapons are surfacing in other part of the world. We try to rely on facts. We know such facts and shared them with our colleagues in the UN Security Council," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"Naturally, we will continue to raise this topic when the opportunity occurs. So far, the agenda doesn’t include a meeting on Ukraine in the near future. But if it is convened or if there is a reason to convene it, we will raise this topic without fail because it is a really big threat to thee entire world our Western colleagues are trying to ignore," he said.