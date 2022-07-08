Lavrov, Brazilian top diplomat reaffirm determination to boost partnership

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco Franca confirmed their determination to boost strategic partnership at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ gathering in Indonesia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The conversation took place in a constructive atmosphere, which is typical for Russian-Brazilian meetings. The parties reaffirmed their determination to continue boosting the entire range of strategic partnership between the two countries," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties also discussed pressing global issues, particularly in light of Brazil’s rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in July.