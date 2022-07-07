Upper house to review DPR, LPR bid to join Russia if referendums take place, says speaker

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Federation Council will promptly review the issue of the DPR, LPR and liberated territories of Ukraine joining Russia, should these territories hold corresponding referendums, Council Speaker told reporters Thursday.

"Should the people of Donetsk and Lugansk, or of other territories and regions of Ukraine find it necessary to hold a referendum [on joining Russia], to express their will, we will, of course, review this issue within our constitutional powers. We won’t abandon our people there, we advocate justice and people’s right to self-determination. Should referendums take place, we are ready to convene at any time and review any potential appeal to Russia and the Federation Council," Matviyenko pledged.

She vowed that Russia would respect the decision of the residents of the liberated territories of Ukraine regarding their future status.

"The people of these Ukrainian regions are going to decide their own fate. We are going to respect their will," Matviyenko stressed.

"No one is breathing down anyone’s neck, no one is handing down any orders from above. Nobody is rushing things, they are unfolding naturally. Let us wait for a decision from the residents of these regions," the speaker said.