Russian MFA demands OHCHR drop politicized approaches following UN report on Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia demands that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and the office she heads drop politicized approaches, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"The subject and content of the latest report from the OHCHR finally put everything in its place," she said in the statement, which was issued in response to a regular UN report on human rights in Ukraine. "It’s already obvious that its experts actually serve the interests of their financial and political donors and, therefore, are not interested in establishing the true causes of gross and massive violations of human rights in Ukraine."

"In this regard, we again demand from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the office she leads to abandon biased and politicized approaches in their activities, honestly and impartially fulfill the existing mandate, clearly following the spirit and letter of the Charter UN.".