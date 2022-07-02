UK seems unable to break habit of living at others’ expense, Russian lawmaker says

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The United Kingdom seems unable to break the habit of living at the expense of others, Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.

"London seeks to convince Europe of the need to fight against Russia until the last Ukrainian, claiming that efforts to settle the conflict in Ukraine will only lead to growing instability in the world. The United Kingdom’s habit to live at the expense of others is the reason, which the country seems unable to break," he wrote on Telegram.

Volodin pointed out that the UK had been the world’s largest economy, accounting for 25% of global GDP. Today, the country is in ninth place, while its former colony India is third. "London tries to grab any chance to assert itself. One day it withdraws from the European Union, then the next day it seeks to build alliances with Russophobic regimes in Poland, the Baltic States and Ukraine, only to be a leader somewhere. Colonial revanchism will lead to nothing good. The sun has sent on the British Empire forever," Volodin noted.