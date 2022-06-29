NATO says it could give collective response to malicious moves in space, cyberspace

MADRID, June 29. /TASS/. NATO could give a collective response to malicious activities in space and cyberspace as they regard these areas as key to defense, the alliance said in a new concept it adopted at a summit in Madrid on Wednesday.

"Maintaining secure use of and unfettered access to space and cyberspace are key to effective deterrence and defense. We will enhance our ability to operate effectively in space and cyberspace to prevent, detect, counter and respond to the full spectrum of threats, using all available tools. A single or cumulative set of malicious cyber activities; or hostile operations to, from, or within space; could reach the level of armed attack and could lead the North Atlantic Council to invoke Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty," the concept said. Article 5 calls for a collective response in the event of an attack on one or several member states.

"We recognize the applicability of international law and will promote responsible behavior in cyberspace and space. We will also boost the resilience of the space and cyber capabilities upon which we depend for our collective defense and security," the concept said.

NATO also said in the concept, "Strategic competitors and potential adversaries are investing in technologies that could restrict our access and freedom to operate in space, degrade our space capabilities, target our civilian and military infrastructure, impair our defence and harm our security."

"Cyberspace is contested at all times. Malign actors seek to degrade our critical infrastructure, interfere with our government services, extract intelligence, steal intellectual property and impede our military activities," the concept said.