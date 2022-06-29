Senior diplomat warns NATO of consequences for buildup in Eastern Europe

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Additional NATO deployments in Eastern Europe will trigger compensatory measures from Moscow, and Russia has the capabilities and resources to ensure its security in full, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"What’s happening [NATO’s buildup in Eastern Europe] now will invariably prompt compensatory measures on our part," the senior Russian diplomat emphasized.

"We won’t turn a blind eye to this move. We have the capabilities and resources for that. Security will be 100% guaranteed," Ryabkov reassured.

Politicians who set their sights on bolstering the North Atlantic alliance’s force posture in Eastern Europe "are gripped with illusions that they will be able to scare Russia and contain it somehow," the high-ranking diplomat said.

"This is what they will fail to do," he stressed. "These attempts won’t generate the results they want. The security of the countries where additional [NATO] contingents will be deployed will not become stronger, the prospect of stabilization will grow more distant and risks will mount," Ryabkov pointed out.

The United States earlier "missed the opportunity" it had received from the Russian side last year in the form of proposals "on concluding legally binding agreements on security guarantees" aimed at "avoiding an escalation scenario," the senior Russian diplomat said.