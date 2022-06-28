NATO declared Russia its enemy long before summit — Lavrov

ASHGABAT, June 28. /TASS/. Russia was declared NATO’s enemy long before the NATO summit [on June 28-30], Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As for the plans being prepared for the NATO summit to declare us a threat, to declare China a systemic challenge, Russia was declared an enemy long before the NATO summit was convened," the top diplomat said after a meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states.

"Judging by the statements by Western politicians, Russia was declared an enemy simply because it doesn’t want to agree with the neo-liberal world order the United States, which has subordinated the entire Western world, is seeking to impose on all the rest under the slogan of a rule-based order," he said.

"It [declaring Russia as a threat] is no surprise for us and it will bring about nothing new to the practical policy of the United States and its satellites," he added.