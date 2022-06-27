Putin, Bolsonaro discuss problems of global food security — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Issues of food security were the focus of telephone talks between Russian and Brazilian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"The sides discussed in detail problems of global food security. The Russian president gave an assessment of the causes for the current difficult situation on the global market of agricultural products and fertilizers," it said.

"It was stressed that it is important to revive the architecture of free trade in food and fertilizers that was ruined by the Western sanctions," the Kremlin emphasized.

According to the Kremlin, Putin stressed that "Russia is committed to its obligations concerning uninterrupted supplies of Russian fertilizers to Brazilian farmers."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that the world food crises had broken out long before the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and had been caused by the coronavirus pandemic and mistakes done by Western nations among other reasons. He stressed that the current situation had only aggravated the problem and the West’s sanctions had told adversely on food supplies to add to the crisis.