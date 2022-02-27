Putin praises Russian special operation forces for protecting country and its citizens

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Russian special operation forces always honorably fulfill their military duty, protecting the country and its citizens and ensuring the national interests, President Vladimir Putin said while congratulating the servicemen and veterans on the Special Operations Force Day, which is celebrated on February 27.

"You have repeatedly demonstrated the readiness to act efficiently, clearly and competently in any difficult conditions, to handle the most challenging and responsible tasks, always honorably fulfill your military duty to protect your country and its citizens, to ensure Russia’s national interests," the head of state noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.