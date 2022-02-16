Putin not to follow example of Biden who made address to Russian people — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not make a reciprocal address in the wake of US President Joe Biden’s address to the Russian people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Tuesday.

When asked by the journalists whether Putin plans to make an address, the spokesman jokingly asked whether Putin should "call not to invade Canada."

Speaking in a more serious tone, the spokesman said: "No, no address is planned."

"Because, first, the president has been constantly explaining to the entire world - there were several press conferences in the past week, where he rather exhaustively explained the Russian Federation’s position," the spokesman said.

"It would probably be unreasonable to explain to the entire world why Russia does not do things that the US and European capitals almost demand it to do informationally," he added. "I mean, to explain, why Russia does not attack Ukraine."

On Tuesday, Biden made an address to the Russian people, saying that he does not believe that Russia wants to fight with Ukraine.