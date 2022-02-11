UK Chief of Defense to meet with Russian counterpart in Moscow

LONDON, February 11. /TASS/. UK Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin will meet on February 11 in Moscow with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with BBC.

According to the ambassador, UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace will be in Moscow on Friday, as well as UK Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin. They will hold separate talks with Russian colleagues on military issues.

Wallace will visit Moscow on Friday to participate in talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.