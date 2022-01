MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss may visit Russia within the next two weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have already agreed on the date," he said. "It’ll happen in the next two weeks."

A diplomatic source earlier told TASS that Russia agreed to a request for a visit by the UK foreign minister. UK foreign ministers haven’t come to Russia since Johnson, who’s now the prime minister, visited in December 2017.