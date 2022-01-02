Russia, CIS states in consultations on security initiatives - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia and its partners in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are in discussions on Moscow’s proposals to the US and NATO on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"A number of meetings and talks with our friends in the CIS are expected to take place in the near future, where the documents and the ideas and proposals that they contain will be thoroughly discussed at the professional level," he pointed out.

"In our view, the draft agreements on security guarantees with the US and NATO that Russia has put forward provide the basis for resolving pressing strategic stability issues and considering practical steps to ensure the security of not only Russia but other former Soviet countries as well, address our concerns and minimize potential threats," the senior Russian diplomat added.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried. Russia and the US plan to hold talks on security guarantees in Geneva on January 10. A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled for January 12 and talks between Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are set for January 13.