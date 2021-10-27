Russia has no plans to impose recommendations on Afghanistan, Lavrov insists

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Moscow has consistently advocated the creation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and has no plans to impose its recommendations on the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday in a video address to participants in a ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries involving Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"Russia is not inclined to impose its advice or recommendations on anyone. Moreover, history itself offers effective ways to solve problems. It's vital to take the interests of the country's major ethnic and political forces into account to the fullest extent possible. This is why we have been firmly and consistently supporting the creation of a truly inclusive Afghan government," he emphasized. "The people need to be sure that their rights and legitimate aspirations will be implemented through action, not just words, and will also be protected by law, certainly based on respect for local traditions and customs," Lavrov explained.

The first meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries was held online on September 8. Today's meeting in Tehran is focused on ways to facilitate the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Russia will be represented by Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan.

After the United States unveiled plans to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under control. Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.