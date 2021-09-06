Red Cross works closely with Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh on humanitarian issues

MOSCOW, September 6. / TASS /. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) works hand in hand with Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh on humanitarian issues, Head of the ICRC regional delegation Ikhtiyar Aslanov told TASS on Monday.

"Since the arrival of the Russian peacekeeping forces in the region, we have been working with them. And our cooperation is very close. My colleagues very often meet with the command of the peacekeeping forces, servicemen and officers in the fields," Aslanov said.

The ICRC regional delegation’s head noted that at the moment, efforts were mostly focused on searching for the bodies of fallen soldiers, which would be then released to the families. "Other humanitarian issues are also being addressed amid the current situation. [We discuss] the development of infrastructure that has been destroyed during the escalation as well as private houses and other services. I would go so far as to say, we have close contact with the Russian peacekeepers in this region," Aslanov stated.

Since November 10, 2020, a complete ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities have been declared in Nagorno-Karabakh in line with the joint statement of the Russian President, the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian Prime Minister. In order to monitor compliance with the agreements, Russia’s peacekeeping contingent has been deployed in the region.