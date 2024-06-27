Russia vows to continue diplomatic outreach to US — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Moscow will use all diplomatic channels available to try get through to the US amid the tough situation between the two, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We will continue doing that regardless of whether we can get through to certain echelons and levels [of power] or not. These efforts will continue, particularly through phone calls; everything depends on the demands of the moment," he told Rossiya-1’s 60 Minutes show.

"We will also use the channels that embassies have. We act in a transparent manner and don’t hide anything. I am sure that our country’s citizens, as well as other participants in international processes and the world community, particularly the countries of the global majority, clearly understand the situation and our frame of reference," Ryabkov added.