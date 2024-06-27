Fight against terrorism must be unrelenting, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov agrees with Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov’s statement that terrorism must be fought with a heavy hand.

"There is no doubt that the fight against terrorists must be uncompromising and as tough as possible," the Kremlin spokesman stressed, commenting on Kadyrov’s remark that terrorists’ families must also be punished for the crimes their relatives commit.

Peskov clarified that Kadyrov "was talking about those who condone terrorism and are involved in terrorist activities in some capacity."