No plans to reveal names of US embassy employees expelled from Russia — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Moscow will not announce the names of US embassy personnel who are being expelled from Russia in response to Washington’s move, a diplomatic source told TASS, when asked if US Embassy Moscow Spokesperson Rebecca Ross was on the list.

"We don’t comment on the individuals included in the reciprocal list of US embassy workers being expelled from Russia," the source said.

At the same time, the diplomatic source pointed out that the Russian Embassy in the United States had been working without a spokesperson for over six months. The reason is that American officials, without explanation, refused to grant entry to a diplomatic staff member who was supposed to take the position, the source noted.

On April 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note to a US representative, declaring ten US embassy workers personae non gratae in retaliation to Washington’s expulsion of ten Russian diplomats. The US embassy personnel are to leave Russia by end of the day on May 21. According to Kommersant, Russia’s reciprocal list particularly includes Rebecca Ross.