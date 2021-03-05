Russia to publish blacklist in response to US sanctions, diplomat says

Response to new anti-Russian sanctions by US already in the works, diplomat says

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Moscow will soon publish a blacklist in response to US sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One’s Vremya Pokazhet (or Time Will Tell) show on Friday.

"Given how they [the Americans] are acting, including the fact that they published all lists at once, I think that we will cheer them up soon. Work is underway. Don’t think that noting is being done if we aren’t talking about it," she said when asked when Russia would respond to US sanctions over the situation around blogger Alexey Navalny.