Response to new anti-Russian sanctions by US already in the works, diplomat says

"There will be a response and it is already being worked on," the diplomat said.

On Tuesday, Washington introduced a new round of sanctions over the Navalny case against Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and four more individuals, as well as a number of enterprises and institutions. The US sanctions particularly include a "denial to Russia of any credit, credit guarantees, or other financial assistance" by US government agencies and a "prohibition on the export to Russia" of security-sensitive goods and technology. On the same day, the EU also introduced new restrictions over the situation around Navalny.