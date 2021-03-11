Turish top diplomat says he discussed Karabakh, Syria, Libya with Lavrov

ANKARA, March 11. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he had discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria and Libya with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Doha on Wednesday.

"Discussed w/FM Sergey Lavrov of RF [Russian Federation] our relations and recent developments in NagornoKarabakh, Libya & Syria," the minister wrote in a Twitter post.

He also said his country aimed to reach pre-pandemic figures for tourism this year.

According to Cavusoglu, the foundation of Unit 3 of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Turkey’s first NPP built in line with the May 2010 intergovernmental agreement with Russia, was laid on Wednesday. "May it serve well our nation," he added.