Russia to reject US resolution based on OPCW report at UN — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia is against the adoption of a US-sponsored draft resolution on Syria based on a report of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) at the UN Security Council and seeks to cooperate with other countries on this issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told a roundtable at the Federation Council (parliament's upper house) on Thursday.

On October 21, the OPCW report on Syria was submitted to the UN Security Council. The diplomat said it was likely that based on it, Washington could suggest passing "an absolutely unacceptable resolution" on chemical weapons against Syria.

"It’s clear what this will trigger. We cannot allow this, we cannot agree to this," the high-ranking diplomat stressed at the roundtable "75 years of the United Nations Organization: The lessons of history, modern challenges and threats to international security." "We will be actively working with the capitals to make sure that the Americans don’t obtain the majority," he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said a week ago that the OPCW’s current leadership was again showing a political bias in Syrian affairs. The ministry commented on the reports by the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) in early October. According to the diplomatic office, in one case, the OPCW specialists ignored convincing evidence of the militants’ chemical attack in Syria’s Aleppo while in another case they just confirmed that the Saraqib incident was another chemical false flag by the opposition.