No traces of weapon-grade toxic substances in Navalny’s tests detected by Charite — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Doctors of Berlin’s Charite clinic, like their colleagues in Russia, have not detected traces of any military-grade poisoning substances in the samples of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, this was done only at the Bundeswehr laboratory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during his meeting with the members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia.

"Yes, they [the doctors in Omsk] have not detected any traces of weapon-grade toxic substances, they honestly said that. But I would like to direct your attention to the fact that at the Charite clinic no poisoning substances were detected in his tests either, while it was done only at the Bundeswehr clinic. We still don’t know whether the French and the Swedes took the samples themselves or the Germans simply passed [the samples] on to them. And the fact that our partners are trying to keep everything a secret <…>, alarms us a lot. We want to find out the truth and we will keep trying to do so," the top diplomat said.