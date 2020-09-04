Moscow prepares for Lukashenko’s visit

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Kremlin prepares for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Moscow, but will not name the exact date for the time being, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

"The visit of the President of Belarus to Moscow will happen, it is being prepared as we speak," Peskov said, promising to announce the visit date "in due time."

On September 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his Belarusian counterpart should take place in the next two weeks. On Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Minsk.