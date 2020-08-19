Lavrov confirms readiness to visit Cyprus

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Cyprus Sergey Lavrov and Nikos Christodoulides have exchanged messages on the occasion of 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Russia’s top diplomat has confirmed that he is ready to visit Cyprus.

"The two top diplomats expressed their mutual satisfaction with the current state of multifaceted Russian-Cypriot cooperation. They highlighted the importance of intense joint work on the practical implementation of the key interstate agreements," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed his readiness to visit the Republic of Cyprus in accordance with the existing invitation," the ministry stressed.

In their messages, the ministers noted a high level of mutual understanding on regional and global issues. Russia’s top diplomat reiterated his support for efforts to solve the Cyprus problem based on existing UN resolutions. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue coordinating steps on international platforms in the interests of ensuring peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and on the European continent as a whole, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.