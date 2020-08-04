Russian Foreign Ministry condemns militant attack on Afghan prison

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Terrorism remains a significant factor that affects the situation in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, commenting on a militant attack on a prison in the Afghan city of Jalalabad.

"We strongly condemn the August 3 attack on a prison in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, which was carried out by militants from the Islamic State international terrorist group [outlawed in Russia] and killed at least 29 people," the statement reads.

"The terrorist attack, as well as the recent attacks that the group carried out in public places in other Afghan cities, makes it clear that ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State group - TASS] still poses a serious threat to Afghanistan’s security and remains a significant factor destabilizing the situation in the region," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Moscow called on the Afghan authorities and the US and NATO command in Afghanistan to take targeted and comprehensive measures to eliminate the presence of IS members in the country.