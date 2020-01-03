Putin, Macron express concern over death of Iranian general Soleimani

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed concern over the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani by US forces during a phone call on Friday, the Kremlin’s press service informed.

"Both sides have expressed concern over the death of Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force Q. Soleimani in a US missile strike at the Baghdad airport," the message informs.

The leaders stated that the strike could escalate the situation in the region.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the statement said.

According to the Pentagon, the strike was defensive, since it was aimed at protecting US troops in Iraq and other countries. Washington blamed Soleimani for allegedly approving a rally outside the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week. The US Congress was not informed about the upcoming missile strike, which killed the Iranian commander, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.