Russian, Nepalese top diplomats to hold talks in Moscow on November 25

MOSCOW, November 21./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will meet in Moscow on November 25, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"The foreign minister of Nepal will pay a working visit to Moscow on November 25 at the invitation of Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said. The top diplomats "plan to discuss key issues of bilateral relations, including deepening a political dialogue, giving a boost to cooperation along the trade-economic, humanitarian and other trajectories, in particular in the sector of tourism, as well as updating the bilateral contractual legal framework," she said.

"In discussing the international and regional agenda, [the ministers] are expected to pay specific attention to deepening interaction in international organizations, first of all in the United Nations and its specialized agencies," the diplomat added.