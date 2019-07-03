Kremlin confirms Putin discussed MH17 crash with Dutch PM in Osaka

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talked on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka and discussed the issue of the Boeing crash in Ukraine in July 2014.

"I can confirm [that] this conversation [took place], it was a very brief exchange on the go, on the sidelines. Apart from the Dutch Prime Minister, Putin had such conversations with practically each participant of the summit. And this issue was, indeed, touched upon," Peskov said.