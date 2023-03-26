Russia allocates extra room to store 100 mln cubic meters of Serbian gas — President Vucic

BELGRADE, March 26. /TASS/. Russia has allocated Serbia an extra room to store 100 million cubic meters of gas in its part of the Banatski Dvor underground storage facility, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

"Today, we have 520 million cubic meters of gas. It is a large reserve. We want to try to increase it to 700 million cubic meters. <…> Our entire industry [depends] on gas, that is why we are building an inter-connector with Bulgaria so that we could receive gas from other countries. Russia has given us a possibility to store 100 million cubic meters of gas more in its part of the Banatski Dvor underground storage facility, for which we thank it. It is important for us," he said in an interview with the Pink television channel.

Serbijagas CEO Dusan Bajatovic said earlier that Belgrade had booked 300 million cubic meters of gas in a liquefied natural gas terminal which is being built in Greece’s Alexandroupolis. Vucic has also agreed with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on storing Serbian gas at Hungarian storage facilities.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on February 7 after a meeting with Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Negre that Budapest was ready to keep up to 500 million cubic meters of gas for Serbia at its reservoirs this year to support the neighboring country’s energy security. He also said that Hungary could buy gas for Serbia on the international market, if need be.