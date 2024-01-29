Over 40 people detained in Istanbul after church shooting, including Russian citizen

ISTANBUL, January 29. /TASS/. Turkish police detained 47 people on suspicion of involvement in the January 28 church shooting, including a Russian citizen, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters.

"As part of the investigation into the case of an armed attack on a church, operations were carried out at 30 addresses, 47 people were detained, including one citizen of Russia and one citizen of Tajikistan, who may be associated with the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation - TASS)," he said.

According to the minister, the detainees were taken to the security department, where evidence will be taken from them regarding their involvement in the incident.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. local time (8:40 a.m. GMT) at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in the Sariyer district, where two masked men opened gunfire and killed a Turkish national born in 1972.